Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today said the state government has decided that only individuals with knowledge of Punjabi will be hired for government jobs in the state. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day All India Punjabi Conference at Punjabi University.

Nijjar said the government departments have been doing all their works in Punjabi and efforts are being made to carry out all court-related works in Punjabi too.

Participants at the conference discussed that as per UNESCO, of the 6,000 languages in the world, 2,500 are nearing extinction. The rate of extinction of languages is faster than the rate of extinction of species, but Punjabi does not face the threat as it is spoken by 13 crore individuals worldwide.

During the event, it was also announced that the university will soon establish a global Punjabi resource centre. Professor Satnam Singh Sandhu said it will act as a nodal agency for Punjabi language, literature and culture. “The university will prepare an information bank on Punjabi resources such as folk art, culture, literature and language, available globally.”

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann at the event said, “Some countries and some states in India are completely dependent on tourism. But despite Punjab having a rich heritage, the previous government failed to attract tourists. We have now started working on the aspect.”

