Open heart surgeries performed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; first government hospital in Punjab to achieve this feat

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, June 12

Government Rajindra Hospital has become the only government hospital in the state to perform open heart surgeries. Two surgeries were performed by Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department of the hospital.

Counted among the most complex surgeries, these were performed by a team of doctors led by the super-specialist cardio vascular surgeon Dr Anumeet Bagga. The surgeries were performed on 21-year-old young man and a 62-years-old woman.

Dr Anumeet Bagga said the young boy was experiencing breathlessness while doing any physical activity, even during daily routine activities like brushing, wearing clothes, etc.

Dr Bagga said, “The patient had already been diagnosed with valvular heart disease in the past. And, over the past few months, the disease had already progressed. We have replaced both the diseased valves of the boy with the prosthetics valves.”

Explaining the surgery, Dr Bagga said the surgery was performed by ceasing the function of the heart and putting the patient on cardiopulmonary bypass. She added the patient was extubated the next day with an excellent outcome.

Dr Bagga added that they performed another open heart surgery on a 62-year-old woman. The patient was diagnosed with mitral regurgitation and had to replace the valve.

Both the surgeries were performed for free under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna (AB-MMSBY), while the same surgery would cost Rs 7-8 lakh at a private hospital.

After performing the surgery, Dr Anumeet Bagga said, “Both the patients are healthy and recovering fast. This was possible with the support of the administration of Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital.”

Dr Harjinder Singh, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said, “With successful open-heart surgeries, Rajindra Hospital has achieved a remarkable feat.”