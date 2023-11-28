Open university commemorates Constitution Day

Patiala, November 27
Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), here, celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, the university organised various activities. The activities highlighted values and principles enshrined in the Constitution.
Commemorating the formal adoption of the Constitution, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Karamajeet Singh, spoke about the importance of equality, fraternity and justice.
In compliance with the directions of the Government of India, faculty and staff members here registered on the MyGov portal for the online ‘Read the Preamble’ activity.
Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof Gurdip Singh Batra, addressed the participants of the event and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. He spoke about the importance of the preamble as well. “Celebration of the Constitution Day promotes constitutional values,” said Prof Manjit Singh, Registrar at the University.
