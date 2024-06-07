Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

Heavy police was deployed all across the district, especially around the sensitive areas of Patiala and the nearby towns, following the Operation Blue Star anniversary. The police also conducted flag marches across the city. Since morning, cops were deployed in the walled city area.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements at all entry and exit points to the city, besides laying special check-posts across the district to restrict entry of anti-social elements. Special security personnel were deputed near religious places.

At several places, the police could be seen carrying out extensive checking of vehicles to avoid any untoward incident. The police control-room (PCR) surveillance was enhanced in the sensitive areas, especially in the interiors of the city. Senior officials said cops at all police stations across the district were put on alert to maintain peace and ensure law and order in the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.