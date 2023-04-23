Orientation event held at Pbi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

The Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology, Punjabi University, in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh, organised a state-level orientation programme for the National Children Science Congress (NCSC)-2023 for district coordinators and guide teachers of Punjab.

The objective of the programme was to train the participants for the upcoming NCSC on the theme ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-Being’ and make them familiar with its evaluation process.

In his inaugural address, Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, emphasised the current need for hand-holding of talented students who excelled in science and innovation programmes like science congress for their further career.

In his welcome note, convener of the programme Dr Balwinder Singh Sooch, Head, Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology, said there would be more than 100 participants from 23 districts of the state. He described different steps for making a project under the NCSC.

In his keynote address, Lalit Sharma, Chairman, National Academic Committee, NCSTC, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, described the objectives of the programme and asked all stakeholders to work for its maximum outreach.