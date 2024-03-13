Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Tribune News Service

PATIALA, MARCH 12

Luxmi Bai Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital conducted an anti-ragging orientation programme on its campus under the patronage of chairman Bhagwan Dass Gupta and vice-chairman Vineet Sharma. The event was held under the guidance of Principal Ashutosh Nirola. Various activities, including a seminar and PPT poster presentation, were conducted.

Dr Nirola advised students against engaging in any kind of ragging activities. Faculty members distributed anti-ragging pictorials among the students to be pasted at various places/departments on the campus. A poster-making competition on the harmful effects of ragging was also organised. The programme was attended by over 300 students, staff and faculty members.

