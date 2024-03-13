Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

PATIALA, MARCH 12
Luxmi Bai Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital conducted an anti-ragging orientation programme on its campus under the patronage of chairman Bhagwan Dass Gupta and vice-chairman Vineet Sharma. The event was held under the guidance of Principal Ashutosh Nirola. Various activities, including a seminar and PPT poster presentation, were conducted.
Dr Nirola advised students against engaging in any kind of ragging activities. Faculty members distributed anti-ragging pictorials among the students to be pasted at various places/departments on the campus. A poster-making competition on the harmful effects of ragging was also organised. The programme was attended by over 300 students, staff and faculty members.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...