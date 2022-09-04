Orientation programme for college students ends

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

Multani Mal Modi College here organised a three-day orientation programme for the newly admitted students. The objective of this programme was to introduce the students to the academic traditions, ethos and academic culture of the college as well as to its various departments and facilities.

Principal Khushvinder Kumar inaugurated the programme and welcomed the new students in the college campus. Referring to the freedom struggle of India and examples of Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries, he motivated them to learn from such sacrifices.

Dr Ajit Kumar, Controller of Examination, discussed with the students the academic calendar, unit planning and lecture requirement. The students were told about different cultural activities and competitions, the time-tables and other administrative arrangements at the college.