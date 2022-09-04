Orientation programme for college students ends

Patiala, September 3
Multani Mal Modi College here organised a three-day orientation programme for the newly admitted students. The objective of this programme was to introduce the students to the academic traditions, ethos and academic culture of the college as well as to its various departments and facilities.
Principal Khushvinder Kumar inaugurated the programme and welcomed the new students in the college campus. Referring to the freedom struggle of India and examples of Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries, he motivated them to learn from such sacrifices.
Dr Ajit Kumar, Controller of Examination, discussed with the students the academic calendar, unit planning and lecture requirement. The students were told about different cultural activities and competitions, the time-tables and other administrative arrangements at the college.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...