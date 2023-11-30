OTS offered to house tax defaulters

Patiala, November 29
The district administration has offered a one-time settlement (OTS) for residents who owe property or house tax to municipal councils and municipal committees in the district.
Talking about the OTS scheme, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said a waiver of entire penalty amount and 18% interest on tax dues was offered to defaulters.
The DC presided over a meeting with ADC Urban Development Navreet Kaur Sekhon and the entire team of executive officers to assess the progress of revenue collection from municipal councils and municipal committees in the district. She said the state government has provided significant financial relief to urban taxpayers through the implementation of the one-time settlement scheme.
She added that under this scheme, any individual can deposit property or house tax related to residential, commercial, or industrial properties at the municipal council or office without interest or penalties until December 31.
Sawhney explained that from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, an additional 50% amount on property or house tax, along with interest and penalties, will be collected in case of default. She said after this period, full payment, including the entire outstanding amount and interest, will be enforced. Therefore, residents of Rajpura, Patran, Samana, Nabha, Patiala, Sunam, Ghanaur, Ghagga and Bhadson are urged to take advantage of the scheme by paying their property or house tax within the specified time frame.
