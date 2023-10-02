Our fight is against drugs, not any party or leader: Kejriwal on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

PTI

Patiala, October 2

Under attack from the Congress over the arrest of its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Monday said they are fighting against drugs and not against any party or a leader.

Kejriwal, who was on a day-long Patiala visit, also appealed to all political parties to support AAP in a war against drugs.

“Three-four days back, a very big person was caught who was facing an accusation of drug trafficking. All the parties are targeting Bhagwant Mann, asking him why he did it. I want to ask whether drug traffickers should be arrested or not. Whether drug traffickers should be put behind bars or not?” Kejriwal said.

Addressing a gathering in Patiala after the launch of a campaign for rejuvenation of government hospitals, Kejriwal said, “I want to tell all these parties that we have no fight against any party. Our fight is not against any leader. We are not against anyone. We are against drugs.” “Drugs have destroyed our youth and an entire generation...we will not tolerate drugs at any cost,” he said.

Kejriwal appealed to all political parties, saying if any of their leaders was doing drugs, he should be thrown out and handed over to police.

“I appeal to all parties to support us in a war against drugs,” he said.

Kejriwal said there was a time when Punjab was known for drugs and movies were also being made on the drugs issue.

Patting the back of the Bhagwant Mann government over steps taken to curb the drug menace in the state, he said the Punjab Police have launched a war against drugs in the last 3-4 months.

Congress MLA Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday in connection with the 2015 drugs case from his Chandigarh residence.

The Congress leaders had called the police action against the Bholath MLA as political vendetta.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Sukhpal Khaira