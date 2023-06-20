Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Patiala, June 19
Workers of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today launched a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office over various demands, including allocation of one-third of panchayat land to Dalit families.
A committee member said they had been given false assurances by the district administration despite having launched numerous protests in support of their demands. A number of workers associated with the front had been put behind bars during a protest last month.
The committee members said the district administration had set a deadline for resolution of issues, but their demands had not been acceded to despite passage of 20 days.
They said their grievances against the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) had been overlooked.
“The state government has issued a notification that auction for one-third of land meant for Dalits be carried out at Dalit dharamshalas, but the order was not being followed. A number of false cases have been registered against workers associated with the committee,” a member alleged.
SDM Charanjit Singh and other officials from the district administration met the protesters during the day. The protesters said they would continue their protest on Tuesday as well.
