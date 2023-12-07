Over 1.8 lakh kids to be administered polio drops in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

The three-day Pulse Polio campaign will be held in the district from December 10 to 12. During this initiative, 1,80,402, children up to the age of five, will be administered polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting in this regard and directed that a micro-plan for administering polio drops in the district be prepared.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said 1,842 health teams would administer polio drops to children at various locations such as bus stops, railway stations, markets, roadsides, farmhouses and factories. She said 25 mobile teams would reach remote areas in the district to administer drops.

District immunisation officer Gurpreet Kaur said 921 booths would be set up in the district on December 10. Children unable to take the vaccine on Sunday will be covered on December 11 and 12.