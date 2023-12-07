Over 1.8 lakh kids to be administered polio drops in Patiala district

Patiala, December 6
The three-day Pulse Polio campaign will be held in the district from December 10 to 12. During this initiative, 1,80,402, children up to the age of five, will be administered polio drops.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting in this regard and directed that a micro-plan for administering polio drops in the district be prepared.
Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said 1,842 health teams would administer polio drops to children at various locations such as bus stops, railway stations, markets, roadsides, farmhouses and factories. She said 25 mobile teams would reach remote areas in the district to administer drops.
District immunisation officer Gurpreet Kaur said 921 booths would be set up in the district on December 10. Children unable to take the vaccine on Sunday will be covered on December 11 and 12.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...