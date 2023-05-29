Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Patiala, May 28
With a special focus on slum and migratory population, a three-day sub-national pulse polio drive was started by the Health Department here today.
The Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Raminder Kaur, launched the drive by administering polio drops to children at the new bus stand.
The Health Department administered polio drops to 1.02 lakh children in the district on the first day of the drive. Officials of the department said they had covered almost all their vaccination targets on the first day itself.
The Civil Surgeon said health workers visited various brick kilns and slum areas in the district to ensure that polio drops were administered to children of workers.
Twenty-five mobile teams have been formed to ensure vaccination of children aged up to five years.
