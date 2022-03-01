Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University

Patiala, February 28
The Science Week celebrations organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) at 75 places in the country, including Punjabi University, Patiala, came to an end on February 28, which is observed as Science Day.
The celebrations aimed at developing scientific temper among students.
University VC Professor Arvind presided over the closing ceremony. He elaborated the concept of quantum computing and its importance for future developments in science and technology. He also discussed about the philosophy of science and its significance to understand nature and life.
Chief guest Dr Neelam Jerath, Director General, Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, emphasised on the role of such fairs for disseminating science.
Professor AK Tewari, Dean, Research, elaborated on various activities, including lectures, exhibitions, competitions and other events. He said more than 10,000 individuals, including students of different universities, colleges and schools, and general public visited the science fair at Punjabi University.
