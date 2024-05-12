Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

As many as 13,481 of the total 28,401 cases taken up during the National Lok Adalat today were settled through mutual compromise involving an amount of Rs 61.41 crore.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge-cum- Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patiala, Rupinderjit Chahal.

Thirty-two Benches, including 18 in Patiala, five in Rajpura, three in Nabha and four in Samana, were constituted in the district. One Bench was constituted in the Revenue Court of Patiala district for settlement of cases pertaining to mutation and partition and another Bench was constituted in the Women Cell, Patiala, to resolve matrimonial disputes through mutual settlement prior to registration of cases.

Highlighted the advantages of Lok Adalats, DLSA secretary Manni Arora emphasised that the decisions arrived in Lok Adalat were final and no appeal could be filed against these decisions in any court of law.

“Additionally, any court fee previously paid by the parties is refunded. The primary goal of Lok Adalats is to foster amicable settlements through compromise, ultimately saving time and money and mitigating personal animosity between the disputing parties,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.