Over 2.77 lakh MT of paddy arrives in mandis of Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 27

A total of 2,77,990 MT of paddy has arrived in the district mandis so far and out of this, 2,74,074 MT of the crop has been procured and 1,60,971 MT lifted.

Stating this here today, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said Pungrain purchased 1,20,374 MT, Markfed 62,720 MT, Punsup 60,194 MT and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 30,523 MT. Payments to the tune of Rs 572.34 crore had been deposited in the account of farmers for the purchased paddy, she added.

It may be mentioned that the process of lifting of the procured paddy has intensified as rice millers are lifting the produce round the clock. The arrival of paddy has also increased in all 32 procurement centres of the district.

The DC said the lifting of procured paddy was in full swing. She appealed to the farmers of the district to bring only dry paddy to the markets so that they do not have to face any problem in selling the crop. She has banned the harvesting of paddy with combines at night as it increased the moisture content of the crop.

Shergill said a campaign launched by the district administration to create awareness among farmers to not burn the stubble yielded good results. She said with an aim to not increase the air pollution, most farmers had decided against setting the crop residue ablaze and rather ploughed it in the fields.

