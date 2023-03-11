Over 2K to appear for ITBP recruitment

Patiala, March 10
The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is holding physical fitness tests for youngsters aspiring to join the force. The fitness tests are being held at 51 Battalion, Chaura campus, Rajpura Road. Over 2,000 aspirants are expected to take the tests till March 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
India, Australia to boost defence ties
Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...