Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology held its 37th convocation here today. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was the guest of honour at the event.

Tarun Kapoor, a student of the 1979–83 batch, and Robin Raina, a student of the 1985–90 batch, were awarded the distinguished alumnus award. A total of 3,039 degrees in various disciplines were awarded to the students at the convocation. A total of 41 students received medals and awards for their meritorious academic, scholastic and all-around performances.

Among top 20 in India According to the 2023 NIRF rankings, the Thapar Institute of Technology ranks in the top 20 for 2023.

Snehil Mittal received the president’s medal of the academic year 2022–23 for achieving the highest position among successful candidates in all fields of the final year BE/Btech examination with a CGPA of 9.98. Snehil also received the Prof V Rajaraman computer science and engineering award for the year.

Jappreet Kaur was honoured with the S Ranbir Singh gold medal for being the best all-round student while Puneet Singh was presented with the S Ram S Sidhu memorial medal. Besides this, meritorious students from each programme were awarded medals.

Dr Padmakumar Nair, Director, TIET, congratulated the degree recipients and delivered the annual report. In his presentation, Nair said, “TIET continues to be ranked highly in all global and Indian rankings, especially in the subject rankings for computer science and engineering. We continue to hold our high Indian rank, as reflected in the 2023 NIRF Rankings, where we were placed 20th amongst the top engineering institutions in the country. We were ranked 22nd among all universities in India. Eligible undergraduate programmes at Thapar Institute are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) India and ABET.”

The chairman of the board of governors, Rajeev Ranjan Vederah, commended these achievements. He said, “The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology is one of the most sought-after engineering institutes in the country today. The name has now become a big brand, which explains why students from all parts of the country are eager to get enrolled here.”

Deputy Director of TIET, Dr Ajay Batish, said that over 400 multinational companies visit Thapar to hire students with attractive salary packages. “All eligible students are placed through our placement cell. TIET has forged strong linkages with industry to impart a practical dimension to technical training.”