Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today inaugurated a medical camp organised by Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University in collaboration with the Rotary Club at Gurdwara Sahib Kalyan.

Jouramajra appreciated the efforts of the university in providing easy access to comprehensive specialty care to the residents of the village. Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh, said, “The university is working to serve society. This camp will greatly benefit the residents of the village.” He appreciated the dedication and commitment of the doctors who examined the patients at the camp.

The doctors sensitised the residents to the importance of dental and personal hygiene, oral rehydration therapy and risk factors for several diseases.

More than 400 people were examined at the camp.