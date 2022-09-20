Over 55K kids given polio drops on Day 2 in Patiala district

Patiala, September 19
As many as 55,873 children were administered polio drops on the second day of the three-day Pulse Polio round.
According to the Health Department, 1,836 teams visited 2.38 lakh households in the district today to administer polio drops to the children aged up to five years.
Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said they had achieved 85 per cent of the target population of 1.86 lakh, and a day was still left for the completion of the drive.
Dalbir Kaur, Deputy Director, Health Department, visited brick kilns and slums to ensure drops were given to kids living there.
