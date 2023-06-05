Over 70 units of blood collected

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Aggarwal Sabha, Sirhind, organised a blood donation camp at Sirhind town on Sunday. MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai inaugurated the camp and a team of doctors from the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, collected 75 units of blood. The MLA appreciated the efforts of sabha and promised help from the government. Sabha president Ajay Modi highlighted the achievements and various projects of the sabha. TNS

Free knee and hip pain camp

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Bharat Vikas Parishad organised a free knee and joint pain camp at a Sirhind hospital in collaboration with a Mohali hospital. A team of doctors led by Dr Anil Kumar examined the patients and conducted free tests. As many as 62 patients were examined and given free medicines. The doctors briefed patients about leading a healthy lifestyle and having good diets to keep ailments at bay.