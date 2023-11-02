Over 800 villages in state now tobacco-free: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

More than 800 villages in the state have declared themselves tobacco-free by passing resolutions in their panchayats.

This was stated by Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh during a state-level event organised in connection with Punjab State No Tobacco Day at the Aam Aadmi Clinic near Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib here today.

Various activities were being conducted in primary health institutions to raise awareness about the adverse effects of tobacco, he said.

He added, “Tobacco cessation centres have been established in all districts of the state. Punjab is the first state to declare e-cigarettes illegal and second to ban hookah bars.”

The minister said 98% of educational institutions in the state had become tobacco-free zones, where tobacco was neither used nor sold within a 100-yard radius.

During the event, the minister also spoke about the negative effects of tobacco use. He said smoking increased the risk of mouth, lung and intestinal cancers, along with diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Cigarette smoke contained about 1,000 cancer-causing substances.

SDM Kerpalvir Singh, Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur, district family welfare officer SJ Singh, district immunisation officer Dr Gurpreet Kaur, SMO Sanjeev Arora and Medical Officer Harmanpreet Kaur were present at the event.