Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

A free medical camp for patients suffering from urology-related diseases was organised at Mahesh Hospital in Sirhind. Over 90 patients were examined at the camp free of cost.

Dr Hitesh Kamal, a urologist, said any disease identified on time can be treated. Drinking less water, tardy lifestyle and erratic food habits were a major cause of urology-related problems these days, he said. Dr Kamal said a majority of people these days faced problems like discharge of urine while coughing and sneezing, pain while urinating, bladder cancer, urinary retention, ureteral stricture and sexual problems. He suggested natural ways to get rid of these diseases.