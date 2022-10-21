‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Government Rajindra Hospital, staff nurses at the hospital held a protest and locked the office of the nursing superintendent.

The protest was held against the principal of the Government Medical College (GMC). Patients at the hospital were inconvenienced due to the protest. The staff nurses claimed they were overburdened with the work of the other staff members.

There are over 500 staff nurses at the hospital and many of them were part of the protest. The protest and deliberations on the matter continued till 1 pm after which the staff nurses returned to their duties.

Sandeep, a staff nurse, said the GMC principal had on Wednesday claimed the nurses were not working properly. “We launched a protest and locked the office of the nursing superintendent,” she said.

Aman Sandhu, another nurse, said, “We are handling the work of pharmacists, technicians and others.” The matter was resolved after a meeting between the medical superintendent, principal and nurses.

