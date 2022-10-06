Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

The police have booked a resident of New Officers Colony after a woman was bitten by his pitbull last week.

The case comes at a time when the domestication of pitbull, American pitbulls, American bulldogs and bullydogs is already in the limelight. The administration in Sangrur has banned the domestication of these breeds of dog.

In her complaint, Harpreet Kaur, a resident of New Officers’ Colony, said she was outside her house late in the evening on September 29 when her neighbour’s pitbull attacked her. She claimed that the owner of the dog has around five canines at his home. The woman added that her husband had earlier asked the dog owner not to let the animals move in the street without a leash but to no avail. She said she was rescued by her neighbours and was later admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital. As per her medical report, she suffered wounds on her hands.

Residents have also demanded a ban on domestication of such breeds, adding that as per a letter issued in April by the District Magistrate, Sangrur, the sale, fights and betting on breeds, including pitbull, were banned. Directions were issued to confiscate such dogs.

Officials at the Animal Husbandry Department, Patiala, said the issue of pitbulls was being looked into.

A case has been registered against the dog owner under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

