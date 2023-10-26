Paddy arrival at district mandis picks up pace

Patiala, October 25
The arrival of paddy in the mandis of the district here is increasing at a rapid pace and procurement agencies are swiftly procuring the grain.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the total amount of paddy in the district mandis had reached 559,508 MT, while 552,124 MT had been procured by various agencies.
Sawhney added that so far 245,119 MT of paddy had been procured by PUNGRAIN, 126,674 MT by Markfed, 108,016 MT by PUNSUP and 72,315 MT by PSWC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...