Paddy arrival at district mandis picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

The arrival of paddy in the mandis of the district here is increasing at a rapid pace and procurement agencies are swiftly procuring the grain.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the total amount of paddy in the district mandis had reached 559,508 MT, while 552,124 MT had been procured by various agencies.

Sawhney added that so far 245,119 MT of paddy had been procured by PUNGRAIN, 126,674 MT by Markfed, 108,016 MT by PUNSUP and 72,315 MT by PSWC.