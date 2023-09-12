Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 11

The three-day annual Urs at the Roza Sharif at Fatehgarh Sahib will begin on Wednesday.

A large number of Indian and foreign devotees will pay obeisance at the historical shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Ahmed Farooqui Sirhindi Mujd Al-Fasani. Devotees have already begun arriving at the Roza Sharif.

Khalifa Syed Mohammad Sadiq Raza Mujaddi of Roza Sharif said a jatha of pilgrims from Pakistan would arrive for the occasion after five years. He said devotees from Bangladesh and other countries would also take part in Urs.

As per the schedule, Urs would conclude after offering Shukrana Namaz on September 15. “Arrangements have been made for accommodation and food for about 50,000 devotees,” he added.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “Besides the district police, more than 200 police personnel from other districts have been deployed for round the clock security at the Roza Sharif complex and its surroundings.”

