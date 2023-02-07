Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 6

Awareness camps being organised by the district police against drug menace are proving a boon not only for the police but also public This is because Panchayats are coming forward to pass resolutions to ban use and sale of intoxicants and entry of drug peddlers to their respective villages, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said while interacting with the media at Kharori village today.

The SSP along with other police officials addressed the grievances of people and settled most complaints on the spot.

She said the village Panchayats have come forward to help police eradicate the menace and to work as a watchdog. She said so far, forty Panchayats in the district had passed resolutions.

She urged the people to provide any information regarding those indulging in drug supply and about police personnel that are hand in glove with the peddlers to the Police Department. She assured the people that their identities would be kept a secret. She also warned the police personnel of strict action if they are found involved with drug peddlers.