Panel to probe ‘disrespect’ to Sikh literature

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

Punjabi University students, who had started a protest on the campus over alleged damage to Sikh literature and scriptures kept at Dr Ganda Singh library yesterday, have written to Akal Takht Jathedar over the matter. Meanwhile, the university has formed a committee to look into the alleged incident.

Students associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) alleged that a rare collection of books, literature and religious texts related to the Sikh religion had been damaged and disrespected on the campus. They said they had started a protest on the matter outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday and had now written to the Jathedar, Akal Takht.

Yadvinder Singh Yadu of the SYFI said, “The literature kept at Dr Ganda Singh Punjabi reference library on the campus was disrespected and thrown on the ground after the university formed a committee in the name of stock verification. Photographs of these were uploaded on a social networking site to hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.”

The university, in its response, said, “A committee has been formed to probe the whole issue of alleged disrespect to religious books. It will submit a report.”

The committee have senior professors and experts in Sikh studies, including Malkinder Kaur of the Department of Religious Studies, as members.

Sources said the stock-taking was carried out much after the photographs were uploaded on Facebook.