Panel to probe ‘disrespect’ to Sikh literature

Patiala, August 23
Punjabi University students, who had started a protest on the campus over alleged damage to Sikh literature and scriptures kept at Dr Ganda Singh library yesterday, have written to Akal Takht Jathedar over the matter. Meanwhile, the university has formed a committee to look into the alleged incident.
Students associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India (SYFI) alleged that a rare collection of books, literature and religious texts related to the Sikh religion had been damaged and disrespected on the campus. They said they had started a protest on the matter outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Monday and had now written to the Jathedar, Akal Takht.
Yadvinder Singh Yadu of the SYFI said, “The literature kept at Dr Ganda Singh Punjabi reference library on the campus was disrespected and thrown on the ground after the university formed a committee in the name of stock verification. Photographs of these were uploaded on a social networking site to hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.”
The university, in its response, said, “A committee has been formed to probe the whole issue of alleged disrespect to religious books. It will submit a report.”
The committee have senior professors and experts in Sikh studies, including Malkinder Kaur of the Department of Religious Studies, as members.
Sources said the stock-taking was carried out much after the photographs were uploaded on Facebook.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV