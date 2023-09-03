Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 2

Patiala-based cyclist Kanwar Gill created a history by completing the most iconic Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) ride in 84 hours.

The PBP, regarded as the oldest cycling event in the world, is a gruelling 1,200-km race that takes participants from Paris to the Atlantic coast and back.

The event is also referred to by many as the ‘Olympics of ultra-cycling’ and happens once every four years.

“What makes the Paris-Brest-Paris so challenging is that the riders will have to be self-sufficient throughout and finish the race within 90 hours. This means they must arrange for supplies themselves and will only have time to take a few short naps en route. In ultra distance cycling, the events are not split into stages and the clock ticks from start to finish,” said Gill.

“To qualify for the PBP, one has to complete a series of randonneuring events first, which can range from 200 to 600 km,” he said.

Gill studied at Punjab Public School, Nabha. During his school days, he participated in various cross-countries and athletic meets.

After a gap of 19 years, at the age of 37, Gill took a second stint at his sporting career when he started cycling in the year 2017.