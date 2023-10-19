Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 18

Political parties in Patiala have started gearing up for the fast-approaching Municipal Corporation elections. Notably, the Local Government Department recently issued a notification stating that Governor Banwarilal Purohit had sought the conduct of the corporation general elections in the state in the first fortnight of November.

Congress party workers have started huddling at the party office ahead of the polls. They have filed requests for party tickets. Harvinder Singh Nippi of the Punjab Congress Committee and the panel’s district president, Naresh Duggal, said that they had received 18 applications on the first day. “This is a thumping response from party workers. Obviously, only those who have worked for the party will be considered for the ticket, which will be finalised by the party. We have sought applications by October 25,” one of them said.

AAP leader Tejinder Mehta noted that the party had carried out various development works with the help of the state government. “We are carrying out surveys to check the performance of candidates interested in contesting elections. The party’s panel will finalise the list of contestants,” he said.

BJP leader Sanjeev Sharma Bittu stated, “We will form the new city corporation after the elections. The party is working out steps and carrying out door-to-door activities for members of the general public. We are reaching out to residents and helping them obtain the benefits of various government schemes.”

