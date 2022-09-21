Patiala: 102 donate blood at camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) organised a mega voluntary blood donation camp at its hospital as per the instructions of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Health Directorate, Railway Board.

Organisers said the blood bank was aimed at helping thalassemia patients by providing them free units of blood. The camp was inaugurated by HR Soni, principal chief material manager, and others. They said 102 railway and non-railway individuals including, Ashish Mehrotta donated blood platelets during the event. Anil Kumar, chief pharmacist, donated blood for the 49th time.