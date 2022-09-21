Patiala: 102 donate blood at camp

Patiala, September 20
Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) organised a mega voluntary blood donation camp at its hospital as per the instructions of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Health Directorate, Railway Board.
Organisers said the blood bank was aimed at helping thalassemia patients by providing them free units of blood. The camp was inaugurated by HR Soni, principal chief material manager, and others. They said 102 railway and non-railway individuals including, Ashish Mehrotta donated blood platelets during the event. Anil Kumar, chief pharmacist, donated blood for the 49th time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...