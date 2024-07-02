Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 1

There is no end to young deaths due to bathing in the Bhakra Canal, despite a ban by the district administration. Almost 10 days after three young girls died after falling into the canal, two more youngsters from Patran have lost their lives.

The victims have been identified as Gurdas Singh of Ghagga and Arshdeep Singh of Shutrana, who drowned in the canal near Passiana bypass a few days ago. It was only after their friends were questioned that it was revealed that the two lost their lives in the canal. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The recent incident comes almost a fortnight after three girls from Bhakra village were found dead in the canal. The girls, Muskan (17), Billy (14) and Priya (14) had left their house on June 12 in the afternoon and went missing. Later, divers located their bodies in the canal.

Despite recent incidents that have led to deaths, residents, mostly students, continue to risk themselves by swimming in the canal. Despite the ban, youngsters continue to dive and click photos at the Bhakra Canal Bridge on the Patiala-Sangrur and Nabha roads.

Youngsters, including schoolchildren, bathing in the canal is a common sight, and despite recent drives, the youngsters continue to play with their lives. Even at the Nabha Road, near the century enclave police post, youngsters were seen diving into the canal. Youngsters are mostly busy making videos while sitting at the edge of the canal.

Last month, the District Administration issued a ban on bathing and swimming in canals under Section 144 of the CrPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.