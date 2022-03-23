Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

Multani Mall Modi College, Patiala, held a cyclothon in association with the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

The event was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Independence of the country as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. As many as 350 cyclists participated in this cyclothon.

College principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar formally welcomed all guests and cyclists.

The rally was flagged off by Chandra Gaind, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala. He congratulated all cyclists who took part in the event.