Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 9

The district administration has imposed a ban on carrying weapons inside hotels, marriage palaces and community halls during wedding ceremonies and other occasions.

In the order, Additional District Magistrate Jagjit Singh stated that a ban was imposed on carrying weapons used for firing in the air during celebrations. Even songs promoting gun culture and display of guns on social media have been banned, the order read.

The order will remain in force till November this year.

In 2018, the Punjab Government had decided to take an affidavit from those seeking new arms licence or its renewal that they would abide by any restriction on carrying of arms and would not carry these during wedding ceremonies and other functions.

Also, the owners and managers of banquet halls and palaces have been instructed to install security equipment such as metal detectors and security cameras to check if someone is carrying along a weapon.

