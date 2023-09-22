Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

The district administration is rallying students from government schools to combat the environmental issue of stubble burning. The campaign, ‘Vayu-Mittar’, sees these young activists carrying the message directly to villages.

The district, home to 65 villages plagued with the recurring issue of stubble burning, spearheads this initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “The administration is sparing no effort to equip the younger generation with knowledge and conviction to tackle the issue head-on.”

“These young ambassadors are being armed with information to hold meaningful dialogues with their parents and village communities. They are urging their families and fellow villagers to embrace sustainable farming practices, thereby breaking the cycle of stubble burning,” she added.

Even private institutions are actively participating in the noble cause.

An aspect of this initiative is letters penned by these students. Addressed to their parents and fellow villagers, these letters convey a powerful message: “Pyare mummy, papa aur gaon walo, meri sehat aur hamare vatavaran ka dhyan rakheo (Dear mom, dad, and villagers, take care of my health and our environment)”.

These letters are designed to educate the farming community to explore sustainable paddy straw management solutions instead of setting crop residue ablaze.

The Deputy Commissioner added, “The district administration believes that the Vayu-Mittar initiative not only empowers young citizens but also instils in them a sense of responsibility towards the environment at an early age. Through the collective efforts of students, parents and educators, we aim to create a brighter, cleaner, and healthier future for our region.”

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning