Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 8

Defying poverty, Naseeb Kaur, 18, the daughter of an anganwadi worker, has finally become eligible to don a white coat, which she could not even dreamt of once.

A student of a government meritorious school in Bathinda, Naseeb has got an admission into Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala. The girl, a resident of Malout town of Muktsar Sahib, has already lost her father. Her mother earns only Rs4,800 per month.

“I have never even dared to dream of becoming a doctor. It was only after I scored good marks in the medical entrance that I could think of becoming a doctor,” said a jubilant Naseeb Kaur, who completed her admission process at the GMC today.

Speaking about her journey from a meritorious kid in Class X to donning the white coat, she said her first challenge had been the English language in Class XI because she had studied in Punjabi medium till Class X. “It took time to learn English words initially, but I caught up with the language soon. Besides, I cleared my concepts by watching YouTube videos during the lockdown.”

Naseeb believes that more government school students will become doctors and engineers if they get proper guidance from teachers. “I wish more students like me get into the medical colleges and fulfil their dream. My teacher, Japneet Kaur, and other staff members of my school helped me a lot in achieving this feat.”

She said she would try hard to become a good doctor and help the society, especially the poor.