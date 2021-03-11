Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Following the discontinuation of Covid incentive by the Central Government, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) have stopped doing any work regarding Covid, vaccination or report submission. Earlier, they were getting a monthly incentive of Rs 2,500.

Consequently, ongoing Covid vaccination drive has got badly affected. The ASHA workers — who have recently won the World Health Organisation Director-General’s Global Health Leaders award — said after discontinuation of the incentive they had completely stopped the Covid-related work.

The district has started experiencing a descent in the daily Covid vaccination figures since they stopped doing their bit in vaccination drive. The Health Department on Wednesday administered only 1,377 doses of Covid vaccination in the district.

The Health Department’s special vaccination drive ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ is also not getting required results following strike by the social activists.

Harinder Kaur, ASHA worker, said, “We will not do Covid work until we get incentive. From mobilising the beneficiaries to the vaccination camps to maintaining the vaccination records, we have to do all sorts of work to successfully achieve the Covid vaccination target.” Rural areas are the worst hit after denial of Covid-related works by the social activists.

Dr Aslam Parvez, state president of the Rural Medical Services Association, said, “Though we are facing problem in the Covid vaccination campaign in rural areas, we, however, support their stand as they deserve incentive for extra work.”

Officials of the Health Department said around 89.7 per cent of the adult population had received the first dose, while 71 per cent eligible beneficiaries had received both the doses.

DC holds meeting with health officials

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today held a meeting with health officials over Covid vaccination at the District Administrative Complex. The DC after the meeting said that every health official should work in tandem to make second phase of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign a success. She said health official should reach out to the left out eligible beneficiaries to motivate them for the vaccination.