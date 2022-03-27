Patiala: Assn seeks high-level probe into construction at GMC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

The Punjab State Medical & Dental Teachers’ Association (PSMDTA) has demanded a probe into the construction of the new five-storeyed institute building at the Government Medical and Dental College (GMC), Patiala, Patiala, carried out by the Punjab Health System Corporation over the past 10 years.

Experts feel that, if conceded, the association’s demand of investigation into the construction work at the GMC, Patiala, might open the Pandora’s box.

The association said a five-storeyed institute building at the GMC, Patiala, was completed four years ago at a cost of around Rs35 crore. The association alleged that the college authorities were allegedly forced to take over the possession of the building to outdo the code of conduct in spite of major faults in the building structure.

Dr DS Bhullar, president, PSMDTA, said classrooms, examination halls and laboratories in the new building, which were meant to accommodate 225 medical students, were not up to the mark. Consequently, students were being compelled to attend classes in the old building which had the strength to house only 150 pupils.

The college committee has time and again pointed out that the work of around Rs8 to Rs10 crore was still pending. Therefore, a high-level probe should be conducted, said the PSMDTA.

‘Mother and child complex’ awaits gynaecology, paediatrics depts

The new ‘mother and child complex’ in the Rajindra Hospital was constructed with an aim to provide all facilities and necessary equipment under one roof. However, the related Gynaecology and Paediatrics departments were yet to be shifted to the mother and child complex even after five years of its completion.

The association said the two departments, Gynaecology and Paediatrics, were still operating from the old dilapidated buildings in the hospital. The association appealed to the Medical Education Minister, Dr Vijay Singla, to personally intervene to shift these departments in the new complex.