Patiala: Awareness lecture on menstrual hygiene

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College organised an awareness lecture on “Menstruation Hygiene” at Government Senior Secondary School, Pheel Khana, here. Dr Heena Sachdeva, assistant professor, department of zoology, delivered an awareness lecture about hygiene practices during menstruation to girl students of the school. Dr Gaurav Gupta, assistant professor, department of commerce, and Priyanka Singla, assistant professor, department of computer science, introduced the students about the higher education and courses available.
