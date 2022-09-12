Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School organised a blood donation camp on its campus on Sunday. A team of doctors from the Government Rajindra Hospital conducted the camp. Students, their parents, YPS staff and old Yadavindrians donated around 50 units of blood. “This year, we are celebrating the YPS legacy of 75 years and this camp is our small effort to give something back to society,” said Maj-Gen Sanjiv Varma, Director of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...