Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School organised a blood donation camp on its campus on Sunday. A team of doctors from the Government Rajindra Hospital conducted the camp. Students, their parents, YPS staff and old Yadavindrians donated around 50 units of blood. “This year, we are celebrating the YPS legacy of 75 years and this camp is our small effort to give something back to society,” said Maj-Gen Sanjiv Varma, Director of the school.