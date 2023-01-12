Patiala boy who died in Canada cremated

Patiala, January 11
The mortal remains of the 25-year-old Harasis Singh Bindra, a city youth who had died of a heart attack in Brampton, Canada, were cremated here today.
Bindra died on December 29, two days after landing in Canada. His family said he was elated on arriving in Canada and had also had a word with his mother just before he suffered a heart attack while standing in a queue at a store to buy a SIM card. Bindra was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
The deceased’s body reached Patiala today.
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli attended the cremation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...