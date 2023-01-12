Patiala boy who died in Canada cremated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 11

The mortal remains of the 25-year-old Harasis Singh Bindra, a city youth who had died of a heart attack in Brampton, Canada, were cremated here today.

Bindra died on December 29, two days after landing in Canada. His family said he was elated on arriving in Canada and had also had a word with his mother just before he suffered a heart attack while standing in a queue at a store to buy a SIM card. Bindra was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased’s body reached Patiala today.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli attended the cremation.