Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 5

After reportedly excess meetings, the Patiala Central Jail authorities did not allow excess meetings of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in the Central Jail.

Many party leaders had approached the authorities for a meeting with Majithia in the past few days, however, no one was allowed to meet.

The jail authorities had already allowed three consecutive meetings in the beginning of this week, and The Tribune on Thursday had reported the laxative by jail authorities.

As per rules, an undertrial is allowed to meet a family member twice a week while a convict is allowed only once a week. However, the local jail authorities had passed the buck to the higher-ups for the concession.

Majithia was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24, after he surrendered before a Mohali court, as per the Supreme Court directives in connection with a drugs case. The court had rejected his bail plea on February 25. However, the Supreme Court had recently directed the Punjab Police to not arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in a drugs case so as to make him do the electioneering in the state.

It is worth noting that according to The Tribune report, Patiala jail authorities were asked by higher ups to strictly go by the rules and stop further meetings this week. The Patiala Jail Superintendent, Shivraj Singh, said, “Many had requested to meet Majithia, however, no one was allowed to meet as per rules.”

The sources said jail authorities would now allow further meetings with Majithia next week. Around 12 SAD leaders have already met Majithia since he was lodged in the jail on February 24.