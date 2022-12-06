Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

A team from the Municipal Corporation removed illegal encroachments on the road extending from the Sheran wala gate to Dharampura bazar here today.

MC officials said they have held a number of drives to sensitise people regarding encroachments on the city roads. “Encroachments on roads and sidewalks are not permitted. It causes chaos. We have informed the residents about it repeatedly and have even confiscated rehris for encroachment. But the people failed to pay attention,” MC official Munish Puri said. He further said, “We will hold the anti-encroachment drive in other areas as well.”