Patiala civic body clears encroachments near Badi Nadi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 12

After over 200 pigs reportedly died near the Badi Nadi on Monday and Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today removed encroachments on the land near the dumping ground, adjacent to the river. People living near Badi Nadi were running a piggery on 1,000 square yard encroached area. Meanwhile, the test reports of pigs are yet to be received.

Officials of the MC said inspectors from the health and land branch accompanied by police officials reached the site. An inspector of the land branch said the drive was conducted after civic body officials found encroachment on the MC land.

“Many pigs were found dead when we visited the site where encroachers were running a piggery. The area has been cleared off now,” said Munish Puri, an MC official.

Meanwhile, officials of the MC health branch said,“We have yet to receive reports to ascertain the cause of pigs’ death. We have collected samples of water in Badi Nadi and sent it for testing,” an official informed.