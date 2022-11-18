Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala, November 17
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has purchased four garbage-lifting vehicles. It has allocated two tenders to private companies for the management of waste in the city.
An official said the corporation has allocated the two tenders for garbage-lifting and transportation of waste from smart semi-underground waste bins to material recovery facility centres.
He said, “The MC has been using tractor-trailers to transport the waste collected from the roadsides, which leads to traffic jams. Therefore, we
have purchased these vehicles to transport the collected garbage to respective sites.”
MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said the office has started inspecting garbage-collection at the respective smart semi-underground waste bins and compactors. The teams have also caught vehicles disposing of unsegregated waste at these centres.
An official said, “The department will issue challans for the violation.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody