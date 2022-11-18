Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has purchased four garbage-lifting vehicles. It has allocated two tenders to private companies for the management of waste in the city.

An official said the corporation has allocated the two tenders for garbage-lifting and transportation of waste from smart semi-underground waste bins to material recovery facility centres.

He said, “The MC has been using tractor-trailers to transport the waste collected from the roadsides, which leads to traffic jams. Therefore, we

have purchased these vehicles to transport the collected garbage to respective sites.”

MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said the office has started inspecting garbage-collection at the respective smart semi-underground waste bins and compactors. The teams have also caught vehicles disposing of unsegregated waste at these centres.

An official said, “The department will issue challans for the violation.”