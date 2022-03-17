Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

The Patiala Municipal Corporation razed an alleged illegal construction outside Mata Kaushalya Hospital. The authorities later started restoring it to its original position after residents held a protest against the demolition of a ‘temple site’ here this morning.

MC officials partially razed four constructions - two near Mohindra College, one on the Lower Mall road and one near Mata Kaushalya Hospital.

An MC official said a public land adjacent to Mata Kaushalya Hospital was encroached upon and photographs of deities were kept in it. The photographs of deities that were removed from the site were kept at another temple at Lahori Gate. People, who reached the site, said the temple had been there since long. They staged a protest and also blocked the road.

MC Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said the office was holding a meeting with the claimants to reach an amicable solution.

People, who reached the site said: “The Municipal Corporation had razed a temple site. The civic body has decided to restore it to its former position.”

Three other buildings partially razed

MC officials said they partially razed three buildings. Two buildings were being constructed near Mohindra College, which had earlier been sealed, while another was on the Lower Mall road. ATP Building Branch Manoj Kumar said: “There was a violation of floor-area-ratio in a building on the Lower Mall road. The two buildings near Mohindra College were constructed without requisite permissions and a certified construction plan.”