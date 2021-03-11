Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 21

City's iconic Heritage Street project is headed for further complications as the Municipal Corporation (MC) has raised questions over its implementation and demanded that the government should make changes in it.

The Heritage Street project is being implemented by the Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority (PDA) in the MC's jurisdiction. The Corporation during its General House meeting discussed implementation of the project on Wednesday. The MC has demanded formation of a committee to look after the project and also sought changes in it.

The work of the Heritage Street project around Qila Mubarak, as per initial allocation of tender worth Rs 43.63 crore, that includes laying of underground high and low tension power supply cables and fixing red granite stone on a 2 km stretch, started in November 2020.

The project also includes installation of compact substation transformers, steel plates to upgrade facade, signage, sculptures and artistic streetlights for beautification.

The project remained incomplete despite extension of deadline from September 30, 2021 to March, 2022. Also, tiles installed on street near Samania Gate have started dislocating.

Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said various aspects of the project were changed, which ultimately defeated its purpose. The initial project was designed for beautification and to remove traffic congestion in Heritage Street, Sharma added.

"The original project includes creation of parking space near Sanouri Adda, Hanuman Temple and at other places. But the plan to make parking spaces was changed. Also, overhead wires and poles along streets were to be removed and laid underground for beautification. On the contrary, nearly 100 more street light poles have been installed in Heritage Street. This has further narrowed streets, which are part of the project, resulting in more traffic congestion," Sharma said.

“Tiles used in the project are also not proper. These tiles inconvenience people driving vehicles or walking on road,” Sharma added. “The MC wants project to be redesigned after formation of a joint committee of officials of the MC and the PDA,” Sharma said. “The matter has been passed at the House meeting and will be sent to the government for approval,” Sharma added.

The project

The Heritage Street project is to be implemented around Qila Mubarak starting from Samania Gate to Hanuman Temple further connecting to Dal Dalia Chowk, which leads to Qila Mubarak and finally to Top Khana Mor.