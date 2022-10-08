Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Patiala, October 7
The Civil Surgeon today issued a warning to nodal officers of various programmes and staff members, asking them to reach office on time.
It is learnt that some of the staff members have been coming late to the office habitually. Issuing a final warning, Dr Sandeep Kaur, the acting Civil Surgeon, said nodal officers and staff members would be marked absent if they were found arriving at the office after 9 am.
The move comes after a nodal officer arrived after 9.30 am, prompting the Civil Surgeon to issue the warning, said sources. No action was, however, taken against the officer concerned as she had claimed to have gone to a hospital for a “surprise check” on Thursday night.
A few months ago, several staff members, including nodal officers, of the district Health Department were issued show-cause notices after the Health Minister found them absent from work.
Dr Sandeep Kaur said, “Indiscipline would not be be tolerated. Today, I gave everyone a last warning. In future, action will be initiated against latecomers.”
