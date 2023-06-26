Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 25

Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, today defeated Manya Cricket Academy (MCA), Agra, by four wickets in the first match of a three-match series.

In a close low-scoring match being played at the BCCA ground, MCA, Agra, won the toss and elected to bat first. The team managed to score 54 runs before being all out in 23.3 overs. Vinayak scored 20 runs. Aditya and Harsift took three wickets each, while Jasraj took two wickets.

Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, achieved the target in 25 overs after the loss of six wickets.

Aditya Singh of the BECC was declared the player of the match.