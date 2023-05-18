Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 17

Activists associated with the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today held a protest over the arrest of members of the association. They were arrested during a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

According to union leaders Dharampal and Amandeep, the arrested committee members were holding a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner over various matters, including allocation of one-third of village panchayat lands to the members of the Dalit community, sealing the ownership of land at 17 acre and others.

Dharampal said, “The protest began on Monday and on late Tuesday evening, the police detained and arrested some of the members of our association on charges of obstructing public work. This is despite the fact that we were protesting over legitimate demands and were not creating any ruckus.” He said the committee has now decided to burn the effigy of the Patiala DC on May 18, 19 and 20 in the city.

They demanded that the district administration release the members of the association at the earliest.

Amandeep said they met the DC, but they did not get any respite from their problems.

The police have registered a case against eight members of the committee under Sections 353, 186 and 283 of the IPC.